Buy a Quay Arts T-Shirt and help support The Arts on the Isle of Wight

Quay Arts have now launched their very own T-shirts – available for sale online – with all proceeds supporting the Arts on the Isle of Wight.
There are a range of designs available, from a beautiful drawing by Isle of Wight artist Hannah George, to an adaptation of the Quay Arts logo which incorporates the much-loved swans that frequent the River Medina that Quay Arts centre sits on.
This beautiful flower design was especially created by London-based illustrator, Charlotte Ager to help with the Quay Arts fundraising campaign.
A spokesperson for the Quay said,
“Every T-shirt (prints & tote bags available too!) sold will support our work with Island children and young people.”
Head over to Quay Arts’ very own shop on TeeMill – the Isle of Wight Internet of Things powered T-shirt manufacturer.
Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 4:07pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nGx
Filed under: Fashion, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, The Arts
