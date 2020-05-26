Buy a Quay Arts T-Shirt and help support The Arts on the Isle of Wight

Show your support for Quay Arts and the work they do within the Isle of Wight arts community by buying a T-shirt today

Quay Arts have now launched their very own T-shirts – available for sale online – with all proceeds supporting the Arts on the Isle of Wight.

There are a range of designs available, from a beautiful drawing by Isle of Wight artist Hannah George, to an adaptation of the Quay Arts logo which incorporates the much-loved swans that frequent the River Medina that Quay Arts centre sits on.

Hannah George's illustration

This beautiful flower design was especially created by London-based illustrator, Charlotte Ager to help with the Quay Arts fundraising campaign.

Charlotte Ager's flower illustration as a print

A spokesperson for the Quay said,

“Every T-shirt (prints & tote bags available too!) sold will support our work with Island children and young people.”

Head over to Quay Arts’ very own shop on TeeMill – the Isle of Wight Internet of Things powered T-shirt manufacturer.

Jenny Smart

Do they have one that says, ‘where the Quay leads, Britain follows’?

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, May 2020 4:17 pm

