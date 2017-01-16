Cafe Scientifique: The 100,000 Genome Project

Cafe Scientifique will be returning to Shanklin tonight (7pm, Monday 16th January 2017).

Dr Frank Ratcliff and Dr. Catherine Mercer of Genomics England, a company wholly owned and funded by the Department of Health, will be talking about the 100,000 Genome Project.

The 100,000 Genomes Project will sequence 100,000 genomes from around 70,000 people.

Participants are NHS patients with a rare disease, plus their families, and patients with cancer. Significantly, this is currently the largest national sequencing project of its kind in the world.

The aim is to create a new Genomic Medicine service for the NHS, transforming the way people are cared for. As a result of the project, genetic diagnoses will be made for some patients where this hadn’t previously been possible. In time, there is also the potential for new and more effective treatments for diseases with a genetic basis.

The project will also enable new medical research. Combining genomic sequence data with medical records is a ground-breaking resource. Researchers will study how best to use genomics in healthcare and how best to interpret the data to help patients. Using the 100,000 Genomes Project as a foundation, the aim is also to realise the potential of the UK genomics industry. This talk will explore the project, and ask the question; “Would you have your genome sequenced?”

Where and when

The Regency Suite is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road just off The High Street. The nearest car park is in Landguard Road and only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we will have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door (instead of passing the hat round) to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: johnjobby under CC BY 2.0