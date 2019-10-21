Call for Isle of Wight youth mental health ambassadors

Are you passionate about ensuring that the views of young people are heard on the Isle of Wight? Would you like to raise awareness of issues around mental health and break down the stigma? Are you interested in working with other extraordinary young people, improving your confidence and having fun, whilst helping to make a difference? If so, the Isle of Wight Youth Trust needs you.

Get Involved! Join the Youth Trust Mental Health Taskforce.

What is the Taskforce?

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust is seeking young people, aged 12-17 to join our Under 18s Youth Trust Mental Health Taskforce and make a difference to mental health on the Isle of Wight.

The award-winning Taskforce works together with the Youth Trust to raise awareness of youth mental health issues. The group also guides and advises the Youth Trust’s work, to ensure that the needs of young people are being met on the Isle of Wight.

Cannock: Wide variety of viewpoints represented

Youth Trust CEO, Clare Cannock, said,

“‘This is an exciting opportunity for young people to have their voices heard in a fun and safe environment. We are looking for young Islanders with both direct experience of engaging with mental health services and people who have no personal experience. “We believe that it is important to have a wide variety of viewpoints represented across the group, so that we can best understand and meet the needs of all young people on the Island.”

Training, ongoing support and the opportunity to get involved

Clare further added,

“Our Under 18s Taskforce meet twice a month, coming together to engage in a range of activities and interactive workshops to help develop Youth Trust services, meet with Island decision makers and work on their own projects. “We offer our Taskforce members training, ongoing support and the opportunity to get involved, have a say and participate in improving perceptions of mental health on the Island. It’s a very relaxed setting and our areas of focus are set by our Taskforce members and interests. “We have received positive feedback from current and previous Taskforce Members and are so proud of all their achievements, which have included helping increase the number of counselling sessions we are able to offer young people and developing the School’s Mental Health Charter, which we launched in June this year.”

Members: “Changed us as people”

Current Taskforce members said, that their involvement in the Taskforce had “changed us as people”. They said,

“Not only have we met like-minded, interesting and brave people through this group. We have also spoken to professionals with the power to make change which has given us hope for improving the mental health support that is available for young people on the Island. “The Taskforce is a great group of supportive people where you can actually make a difference. It makes you feel like your words mean something and that you are listened to.”

Apply now

Young people wishing to apply to join the Taskforce can complete a short online application before Monday 11th November.

Shortlisted applicants will be asked to take a short phone call during the week. Following these phone interviews, the Youth Trust will invite applicants who are through to the next round to a recruitment evening on Monday, 25th November.

We will let all applicants know the outcome of their application by Monday, 2nd December.

News shared by Felicity on behalf of Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed