Call for planners to ensure housing is not approved at the cost of a village shop

Claire Critchison, Green Party candidate for the local elections in May, has spoken out against the proposed plan to turn Chale only local village shop into housing.

The planning application put forward by Vern Tyerman proposes to turn the former community hub, Chale Green Store and Post Office, into two individual properties.

Claire Critchison expressed the loss this shop has had on the village,

“Losing the village shop has been devastating for the area. Not just because of the need for a provision of basic goods, but also the community aspect and it being a focal point for the village activities.”

No to housing at cost of the other facilities

Claire went on to say that they haven’t just lost a vital village shop, but a community facility,

“Housing should not be granted at the cost of the other facilities a thriving village requires. There is a very obvious local need and historic use as there has been a shop on this site for well over 100 years. “It is part of the identity of Chale Green and intrinsic to the community, it should be a priority to keep it as a village asset. There are bylaws placed on the specially designated area at the front of this site and the plans encroach onto this which is unacceptable.”

Critchison: Would be tragic for Chale to continue as a shopless village

The shop closed back in 2019 after a deal fell through between the owner and Chale Parish Council, which was looking to purchase the freehold to become a community asset.

Claire went on to say It’s loss has had a hug impact on the community,

“It would be tragic for Chale to continue as a shopless village. I am surprised that the current county councillor has not fought harder to ensure it continues. “If any development were to take place, provision should be made to include a shop in the development.”

Contrary to Island Plan

The Green Party candidate has submitted her formal object to the planning application and has urged the Isle of Wight Council to do all it can to save this community asset.

Claire finally went on to cite the current Island Plan,

“Island Plan policies SP7 travel and DM17 must be considered as not reserving a shop on site will increase car journeys and compulsory purchase of the land should be investigated.”

If you have any questions or want to get in contact with the Isle of Wight Green Party please email them: [email protected]

News shared by Cameron Palin on behalf of the Green Party. Ed