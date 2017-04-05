Calling all Isle of Wight female skateboarders: Don’t miss this

Zoe shares this latest news from Wight Trash HQ. Ed

This Saturday (8th April), John Cattle’s Skate Club and Wight Trash will be playing host to what hopes to be the largest gathering of girl skaters in one place on the Isle of Wight.

The day is being used to celebrate girls in skateboarding and joining the locals will be Lucy Adams and Stefani Nurding, two of the UK’s most well-known and respected female skaters.

Growing number of girls and women skaters

John Cattle explains,

“Skateboarding is something that anyone can do, but is often associated with men and remains quite male dominated. “We have had a growing number of girls and women join our skate club in recent months, in fact in some sessions there are more girls than guys, which is great to see, and we really wanted to showcase this. “Some of our young girls are excellent, fearless, determined skaters, but what we notice is often by the time the girls reach their teenage years, they end up being the ones sat at the edge of the park whilst the boys skate. “We want to motivate the girls to keep skating, or to get learning, and having Lucy and Stef down, I hope will help do that.”

Inspirational women

Lucy Adams and Stefani Nurding have been featured nationally and international on the skate scene. Two very different styles of skateboarders, but both dedicated to getting girls into skating.

Zoe Thompson who chairs the Ryde Skatepark User Group said,

“I am really pleased that both Lucy and Stef are taking the time to come and visit us on the Island. I follow what they do and they’re a real inspiration. “Young people on the Island are limited in their experiences simply because we are not on the mainland, and so it is important that they see people who can be role models, who can show what is possible, and who don’t fit the stereotypes that girls might naturally fall into. “Equally it’s just as important for the boys to see women who are great at what they do in a male dominated sport.”

Calling Island girl skaters

John says

“We are holding some special female-only lessons in the day at my skate club which the Island’s Sports Unit have kindly sponsored. “After that I would like as many of the Island girl skaters to come down to Ryde Skate Park at 4pm. “No matter what type of board you ride, age or ability, Lucy and Stef will be on hand to give a few tips and we would like to get a photo of all the Island’s girl skaters together.”

GIRL SKATE MEET AND GREET – Saturday 8th April – 4pm Ryde Skate Park, next to Ryde Arena, Esplanade.

Image: © Vans Park Series

