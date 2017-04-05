LoveWins photographic competition launched by IW Pride

Matthew shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

The organisers of this year’s Isle of Wight Pride are calling all budding photographers on the Island to take part in an exciting new competition.

Capture Your Pride invites local amateur photographers to take a photo inspired by the theme of either Pride on the Isle of Wight, or #LoveWins.

Other than that, it will be up to photographers to use their imaginations to produce the prize-winning entry!

Taking part

There are two age groups Adult (14+) and Young Person (up to 14) and entrants have until Friday 19th May to submit their photo.

Entry for young people is free, while Adults are asked to support IW Pride by making a donation when they enter (via our JustGiving page). These funds will help us provide the Island with a fantastic Pride event!

Exhibition at Dimbola Museum and Galleries

The shortlisted entrants in each theme and age category will have their work printed and framed for a special exhibition at Dimbola Museum and Galleries in Freshwater, launching on Friday 16th June, where all entries will also be displayed digitally.

The prize winners will be announced at a special celebration event at Dimbola on Saturday 1st July.

John Brownscombe from IW Pride said,

“It’s been so amazing to have the support of Dimbola in this project. As a Pride committee, we want to make sure that all areas of the Island were included and involved in the first Pride Event. Dimbola have fully embraced this and gone the extra mile to show their support.”

Opportunity for something different

Events co-ordinator for IW Pride Sue Burgin said,

“This is a marvellous opportunity for photographers on the Island to take part in something a bit different. We have chosen two broad topics to really let the artists shine and use their imagination. “All photographs entered may be used for publicity purposes for IW Pride and entrants could also see their photograph being used in National LGBT publications with credits given. This could give amazing exposure to some of our up and coming photographers.”

The event is being supported by Wight Bride Photography and owner Jonathan Sheath is involved in many of the Pride events.

Showcasing true meaning behind Pride

Jonathan said,

“As a photography company on the Island, we have been invited to take photographs at LGBT events and ceremonies. “We are fully supportive of the community on the Island and feel this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the true meaning behind Pride in an artistic way that can capture the imagination of the Island.”

Further information and competition entry rules and guidelines can be found on the IWPride Website.

Image: raging_rocket_run under CC BY 2.0