Calling all photographers! National Historic Ships launches ninth annual competition

We know there are many budding and professional photographers on the Isle of Wight, so this latest competition from National Historic Ships should be of interest.
The 2018 Photography Competition is in its ninth year and being run in partnership with Classic Boat magazine.
Photographers with an interest in maritime heritage, including historic vessel owners, maritime enthusiasts, school children and those with knowledge of traditional skills or nautical techniques are encouraged to take part.
There are a number of categories to enter including:
- Historic Vessels
- Skills in Action
- Wish you were here
- True Classic
- Faces of the Sea and
- People’s Choice Award
Short-listed entrants
All short-listed entrants will be invited to the prestigious award ceremony at Trinity House, London on 13th November 2018.
In addition, at the end of each month they will choose a favourite from the photos received and the winner will receive a small prize, so be sure to include your full address on your entry form.
