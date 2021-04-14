Campaign to stop child abuse goes from strength to strength during lock

News shared by Natalie on behalf of 70/30 Campaign, in her own words. Ed

It was back in April 2020 when Freshwater Mum Natalie Thomas first came across the WAVE Trust and their 70/30 Campaign and was later to become their project Manager for the Island.

The aim of 70/30 is to achieve a 70 per cent reduction of child maltreatment.

Team has grown from strength to strength

Sadly, whilst the Covid restrictions have meant that the project hasn’t been able to progress as quickly as Natalie hoped, her team has grown from strength to strength and both Bob Seeley MP and The Isle of Wight council have given their full backing to 70/30.

Managing lockdown-related demands

Natalie says,

“I am proud and I commend all of the Isle of Wight 70/30 ambassadors for their time, passion and dedication over the last year. It hasn’t been easy for a lot of the ambassadors team as many of us have had to manage with the demands of home-schooling and other lockdown related demands. “One of the key elements of the local 70/30 project is to keep sharing the knowledge and awareness around Adverse Childhood Experiences and how as a community we can all make a difference by how we act and respond to people who may be experiencing some sort of Trauma.”

Get involved

If you would like to find out more about what is happening locally please get in touch with Natalie by emailing [email protected]

Image: Caleb Woods under CC BY 2.0