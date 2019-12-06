Make your own stunning Green Garland at free Ryde Arts event

Ryde Arts in partnership with our friends at Ryde Library invite you to our traditional Green Garlands workshop this Sunday.

Led by artist Tanya Goodwin this popular free event has been happening in Ryde for over ten years.

Donations welcome

We do not charge an entrance fee, but ask that you will help fill our collection bucket so that we can provide future creative activities in and around the town.

© Tanya Goodwin

If you have your own secateurs it may save time in waiting for one of ours!

All greenery has been gathered and donated by volunteers for which we are very grateful.

Where and when

Green Garlands takes place at Ryde Library on Sunday 9th December between 10:30 am- 4pm.

Shared by Carol Jaye on behalf of Ryde Arts. Ed