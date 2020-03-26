Isle of Wight Coronavirus News – 26 Mar 2020

Can your kids create the winning design for Wyatt and Jack Junior’s latest competition?

Get your kids to flex their creative skills before midnight on Saturday and their design could be turned into a Wyatt and Jack Junior bag

Wyatt and Jack junior

Wyatt and Jack, the Isle of Wight’s sustainable bag company, have launched a design competition for their junior fans this week.

It’s a great idea that will have your kids stretching their creative talents whilst on lock down.

Founder of the company, Georgia Lovell, explains,

“If you have your little’uns at home with you, ask them to design their DREAM bag… then send us the pics, or post them and tag @wyattandjack_junior and the winner will have their dream mini bag made here, by us.”

Don’t miss the deadline
A winner will be chosen this coming weekend, so get the pens and paper out pronto. Entries close at midnight on Saturday (28th March).

You never know, you could have a budding designer in the household.

Follow Wyatt and Jack Junior on their Website, Facebook Page, Twitter or Instagram accounts to share your entries.

Thursday, 26th March, 2020 6:03pm

By

