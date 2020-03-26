Exciting developments for Isle of Wight crowdfunded PPE Visor project to protect NHS staff (Photos)

Earlier in the week OnTheWight shared details of an Isle of Wight company that had decided to switch their manufacturing efforts to help the NHS in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Black Art Graphics had launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for materials to make visors for NHS staff on the frontline.

The appeal has been incredibly successful raising almost £2,500 (at time of publishing) and Daniel Kozakewycz has shared the latest pics and update with OnTheWight.

Design now approved

Dan told us that the design has now been approved – subject to the visor being lengthened and the elastic bands being replaced with a latex free variety – and they will shortly become available to hospital staff and community care workers.

Click on images to see larger version

Dan says,

“We have had a delivery of enough material to make 1,500 visors, which will be donated to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust early next week, courtesy of the crowdfunding effort. “The Trust have requested an ongoing supply of these visors, as such we will be closing donations as they will be covering the costs from this point forwards.”

He finished by sharing his thanks to all those who have helped,

“We would like to thank everyone that donated towards the crowdfunding efforts for their contributions and helping us to provide the health service with this vital equipment.”

You can still donate to the project by popping over to the Crowdfunding Page.

