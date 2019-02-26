Parents and carers of children with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities urged to attend Review meeting

If you are a parent or carer of children with Special Educational Needs and or Disabilities on the Isle of Wight, you are being urged to attend an event taking place later this week.

‎Christa Dilleyston‎ shares details of the event, which she says would especially important to those with an EHCP and a high level of need.

She says,

“There is a Strategic SEND Review currently being undertaken of all the high needs provision on the Island, and whether it is sufficient to meet the needs here. “An event is being put on by the local Parent Carer Forum – Parents Voice – to make sure that everyone affected has the opportunity to have their say. The person conducting the review will be there to answer questions and listen to people on the day. “It’s really important that as many people as possible know about it so that we can hear everyone’s voices!”

What to expect

Christa goes on to explain that first part of each session will be the person conducting the review introducing themselves and explaining what the review is all about, then there will be people going round the tables asking key questions.

There will also be the chance to ask questions.

Where and when

The event will be held on Thursday 28th February at the Riverside Centre.

There will be two sessions, 9.30-11.30am and 12.30-2.30pm.

Questionnaires will be available as well, so if anyone can’t make the whole thing, but wants to pop in and fill one out they’ll be more than welcome too.

Refreshments will be provided and there is free parking on site.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview