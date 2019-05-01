Caroline’s Isle of Wight B&B breakfast is England’s Champion

If you own a B&B on the Isle of Wight show your potential clients how beautiful it is by booking a 360 Virtual Tour with OnTheWight. Ed

The Isle of Wight is a winner when it comes to Bed and Breakfast! That’s according to the AA at their annual B&B Awards in London yesterday (Tuesday 30 April).

The annual event, now in its 24th year, recognises the diversity and originality behind the nation’s most remarkable B&Bs and celebrates the people who dedicate their lives to running them.

For the first time in the award’s history, the category of Best Breakfast was announced.

The winner throughout England was Caroline Gurney-Champion of the Old House at Gotten Manor.

And from a field of over 2,000 businesses, the Leconfield Hotel and Hayes Barton B&B in Shanklin were announced as joint second place in the Friendliest B&B category.

Gurney-Champion: “Very chuffed and delighted”

Caroline Gurney-Champion, who has been at Chale’s 13th Century Gotten Manor Old House B&B since 1987, says she was surprised to hear she was a winner:

“I was shocked and surprised to hear I had been nominated. “I’m very chuffed and delighted, it makes getting up very early in the morning worthwhile! “I think if people are coming on holiday, they can have a really good breakfast, then go out walking all day or whatever they’re doing and they quite often say they don’t need to stop for lunch and just go somewhere for supper.”

Isle of Wight produce

Caroline, of Nammet fame, says that local suppliers are key to her success:

“The bread, I try to get nearly all of that from Island Bakers, who are absolutely brilliant, their sourdough, their pastries, absolutely everything they do is excellent. “I try and get butter and milk from Briddlesford [Farm], yoghurt I make, fruit compote I make, all the jams come from the fruit in the garden. Sausages and bacon from Sue Brownrigg, and tomatoes of course from The Tomato Stall.”

Friendliest B&Bs

There was a double surprise when joint second place in the category of Friendliest B&B was won by two Isle of Wight B&Bs.

They were happy to share the honours, pipped to the post by a B&B in North Yorkshire.

Paul Judge, of the Leconfield Hotel in Bonchurch, said:

“We are always passionate about our “home and business” and we often use the phrase that we like people to arrive as guests but leave as friends. This award actually confirms that ethos and we are very proud of our team too, who are a major contribution to the success of the business and guest satisfaction. “We were delighted to receive the nomination by the AA for such a people focused award. To have achieved a runner up accolade together with a near neighbour endorses the wonderful work and support from Visit Isle Of Wight, that shows the beautiful Isle of Wight is the friendliest destination in the UK at the highest level of hospitality and attention to detail.”

360 Virtual tour of the Leconfield

Chris Williams of Hayes Barton in Shanklin said:

“We’re really delighted and pleased, thanks to all the people that made it possible. We’ve been here 18 years and worked hard to improve the premises to get it is this standard. “We were really surprised to have been nominated, it came out of the blue and we’ve had to keep it a secret. “Living within a mile of our co-runner up in this category just shows what a good place the Island is!”

Myles: Isle of Wight tourism providers can’t stop winning things

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight said:

“It seems that the Isle of Wight tourism providers can’t stop winning things, be they local, regional or national awards, the latest accolades to come to the Island are joint second in the Friendliest B&B category and the winner of the Best Breakfast in England! “We should be rightly proud of what we offer the visitors that come to this amazing Island, well done to all of the winners and runners up!”

AA: Standards of hospitality and accommodation are truly excellent

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: