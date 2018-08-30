CCTV images of man stealing baby chameleon released

A shop in Ryde which supplies exotic pets has issued an appeal on Facebook for the return of a baby chameleon that was stolen from its High Street branch on Wednesday.

Owner of Wight Vipers, Damien Lenton, expressed anger and concern at the theft of the baby chameleon, which he says will not survive without the right care.

Reported to police

The incident has been reported to the police and Wight Vipers have now released CCTV pictures of the man stealing the baby chameleon from the shop in the hope that hope that someone will recognise the man and the baby chameleon can be recovered.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV images below, please call Wight Vipers on (01983) 716240 or call the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 4418 032 7139.







Image: briangratwicke under CC BY 2.0