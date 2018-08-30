CCTV images of man stealing baby chameleon released

The man in the CCTV images is reported to have removed a three-month old baby chameleon from the vivarium, placed it in his pocket and left the shop. The owners issue a desperate plea for the return of the chameleon which needs specialist care.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

baby chameleon

A shop in Ryde which supplies exotic pets has issued an appeal on Facebook for the return of a baby chameleon that was stolen from its High Street branch on Wednesday.

Owner of Wight Vipers, Damien Lenton, expressed anger and concern at the theft of the baby chameleon, which he says will not survive without the right care.

Reported to police
The incident has been reported to the police and Wight Vipers have now released CCTV pictures of the man stealing the baby chameleon from the shop in the hope that hope that someone will recognise the man and the baby chameleon can be recovered.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV images below, please call Wight Vipers on (01983) 716240 or call the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 4418 032 7139.

baby chameleon theft suspect 1
baby chameleon theft suspect 2
baby chameleon

Image: briangratwicke under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 30th August, 2018 5:28pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lqP

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*