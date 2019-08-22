Chale Show helps Isle of Wight children and young people with cancer

Liz shares this latest news on behalf of Clic Sargent. Ed

The Chale Show is well known for its generosity in supporting charities.

This year there was a special floral art class at The Chale Show, with a “Young Lives Vs Cancer” class using the CLIC Sargent’s colours of pink, black and white.

The Chale Show have kindly said they will make a donation of £10 per entry and there were some stunning entries. Since 2016, the Chale Show have made a donation to CLIC Sargent as they are aware of the support that the charity makes to local island families.

Isle of Wight CLIC Sargent Community Engagement Volunteer, Susan Earley (pictured below), said,

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to the Chale Show organisers for including the Young Lives vs Cancer class and also for giving us the opportunity to promote a charity that has helped my family. “The Chale Show visitors were very generous, taking part in our tombola, raffle and hook the duck game, so we raised £788 and were fortunate enough to benefit from the Chale Show auction which raised £272. The total of £1,060, could pay for a family to stay over a month in the CLIC Sargent Home from Home, “Jean’s House”. “A lot of people don’t realise that the nearest Principle Treatment Centre is in Southampton, so the house is a lifeline for many island families, I know as we stayed there ourselves. A huge thank you again to the volunteers who helped on our stall, visitors and organisers of The Chale Show”

Woodford: Delighted to support a number of charities

Chale Show Manager Andrew Woodford said,

“It’s really important to the Chale Horticultural Society that we are able to make donations from The Chale Show to charities. “The display organised by Susan Earley won a Silver Medal and was very striking. We are delighted to support a number of charities that help local residents, including CLIC Sargent again.”

If you are interested in fundraising for CLIC Sargent during September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, please contact the charity on 0300 330 0803 or go to the website www.clicsargent.org.uk .