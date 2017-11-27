Championship Trophy for Ryde Rowing Club’s Ladies Coastal Junior Squad

Steve shares this latest news from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

The Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club Ladies Coastal Junior Squad recently attended the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Presentation Dinner, held at the Novotel in Southampton.

They received the Championship Trophy and individual Medals for winning for winning this Association Championship – following their ten race win season which culminated in them becoming South Coast Championships.

This was the Club’s forty-second Hants & Dorset ARA Championship – and they were awarded their forty-third when Novice Ladies Sculler. Courtney Edmonds received the Ladies Novice Sculls Championship Trophy which the Club has also won a share of.

Annual General Meeting

Last week, the Club held it Annual General Meeting, where the Secretary was able to report on another successful year for the Club.

At the meeting Pete Allsopp was elected Club President taking over from the retiring Ian Lennie who was thanked for his major contribution to the Club over many years. Graham Reeve was elected Club Captain with Micky Jenner re-elected Vice/Rowing Captain, Carole Hewision Club Secretary and Dave Redstone Treasurer.

Image: Ryde Rowing Club’s Championship Winning Coastal Junior Ladies Squad with H&D ARA President – Pete Staddon. (L-R) Whitehurst, Courtney Edmonds, Emily Pike, Lisa Murphy, Pete Staddon – President, H&DARA, Mick Jenner, Coach/cox, Catherine Murphy.