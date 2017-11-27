Call for Isle of Wight council to raise empty homes’ council tax to 100%

Ryde councillor and Labour Party Parliamentary spokesperson on the Isle of Wight, Julian Critchley, believes this is not party political issue, but a “no-brainer” and calls on the IWC to raise council tax premium on empty homes to 100%.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

julian critchley - Allan Marsh

Labour Parliamentary Spokesperson, Julian Critchley, has written to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, calling on the council to take advantage of the ability to double the council tax premium on empty homes to 100%.

In last week’s budget, the Chancellor doubled the extra premium on council tax which councils can levy on empty homes from 50% to 100%.

Critchley: “A small step … in the right direction”
Ryde Town Councillor, Cllr Critchley, explained that he believed it will be a reasonably easy decision to make as the Isle of Wight has a “large number of second homes, worsening housing shortage, and desperate need for greater income following government cuts to council budgets”.

Cllr Critchley described the move by the Chancellor as, “A small step, but at least a small step in the right direction”.

Critchley: “It’s a no-brainer”
He went on to say,

“I don’t necessarily see this particular policy as a party political issue. It’s more of a “no-brainer”. We have too many empty homes on the Island, and not enough homes for Islanders. We also have a funding crisis because of Government cuts to council budgets.”

Incentivising absentee property owners
Cllr Critchley added,

“Increasing the council tax premium on empty homes will raise welcome funds, while at the same time incentivising absentee property owners to put those properties on the market so that our supply of homes will increase.

“I’m sure the Conservative council will see the sense in this too, and that is why I have written to Councillor Dave Stewart, offering my support for a quick move forward.”

Punitive rates for empty homes
He went on to say,

“In the longer term, what I would really like to see is much increased council tax rates on second homes, whether empty or not. Absentee landlords make a lot of money from renting out Island properties to holiday-makers. I’d like more of that money to return to the Island.

“Similarly, I’d like to see tax on empty properties raised to punitive rates, as many have pointed out that even double council tax is small beer to some wealthy property owners who can afford to leave houses empty for years on end.

“However, those policies will have to await the next Labour government.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Monday, 27th November, 2017 10:47am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fQ5

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Call for Isle of Wight council to raise empty homes’ council tax to 100%"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Colin
Those owning empty properties already pay council tax plus 50%. And they don’t use the services they are paying for. Instead of the politics of envy, perhaps the Councils/Housing Associations should stop selling off ex-council stock at a huge discount and start building more, thus alleviating the housing shortage that successive governments of all flavours have created in an attempt to buy votes. Raising levels of levy… Read more »
Vote Up-1Vote Down 
27, November 2017 11:44 am
profoundlife
Do we have a housing shortage? Prices are relatively low compared to most of the South East and we’ve got the joy of new places like Pennyfeathers on the way. I want people to pay tax, but if this was going to happen, it needs to be national. Other places similar to the island for second homes, such as Cornwall and Norfolk, give discounts and do a… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down 
27, November 2017 11:47 am
elinesterado

To quote you: “In the longer term, what I would really like to see is much increased council tax rates on second homes, whether empty or not.”
Is this thought through, or a comment to attract the non-thinkers vote?
Who would pay this increased tax in an occupied home? The occupier or the owner? Perhaps you would provide details as to how you see this working?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
27, November 2017 1:29 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*