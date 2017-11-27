Call for Isle of Wight council to raise empty homes’ council tax to 100%

Labour Parliamentary Spokesperson, Julian Critchley, has written to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, calling on the council to take advantage of the ability to double the council tax premium on empty homes to 100%.

In last week’s budget, the Chancellor doubled the extra premium on council tax which councils can levy on empty homes from 50% to 100%.

Critchley: “A small step … in the right direction”

Ryde Town Councillor, Cllr Critchley, explained that he believed it will be a reasonably easy decision to make as the Isle of Wight has a “large number of second homes, worsening housing shortage, and desperate need for greater income following government cuts to council budgets”.

Cllr Critchley described the move by the Chancellor as, “A small step, but at least a small step in the right direction”.

Critchley: “It’s a no-brainer”

He went on to say,

“I don’t necessarily see this particular policy as a party political issue. It’s more of a “no-brainer”. We have too many empty homes on the Island, and not enough homes for Islanders. We also have a funding crisis because of Government cuts to council budgets.”

Incentivising absentee property owners

Cllr Critchley added,

“Increasing the council tax premium on empty homes will raise welcome funds, while at the same time incentivising absentee property owners to put those properties on the market so that our supply of homes will increase. “I’m sure the Conservative council will see the sense in this too, and that is why I have written to Councillor Dave Stewart, offering my support for a quick move forward.”

Punitive rates for empty homes

He went on to say,

“In the longer term, what I would really like to see is much increased council tax rates on second homes, whether empty or not. Absentee landlords make a lot of money from renting out Island properties to holiday-makers. I’d like more of that money to return to the Island. “Similarly, I’d like to see tax on empty properties raised to punitive rates, as many have pointed out that even double council tax is small beer to some wealthy property owners who can afford to leave houses empty for years on end. “However, those policies will have to await the next Labour government.”

