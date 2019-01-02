Charity swim highlights importance of Cross Solent Travel Scheme says cllr

Brave swimmers took part in the now-annual New Year’s Day Swim in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust in Shanklin.

The second event took place outside on Shanklin’s Small Hope Beach with the aim of raising much-needed money for the charity’s Building for the Future appeal.

Earlier this year, the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust launched a £100,000 appeal to create a new cancer centre for the Island and the fundraising total currently stands at around £80,000

Support for travel

The Wessex Cancer Trust also run the Portsmouth Daisy Bus which provides free travel for those receiving cancer treatment in Portsmouth.

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, said,

“Is it right that our Island has to rely on charity to support people traveling for treatment? “It’s shameful that our council would even contemplate removing life saving Cross Solent Travel Scheme when so many rely on it. “It’s deeply concerning that some would condemn themselves to certain death by not traveling for life saving treatment because they fear the cost.”

Love: “Inspirational in supporting people”

He went on to say,

“We need to inspire people to travel and fight for life. It’s truly worth fighting for and The Wessex Cancer Trust is inspirational in supporting people.”

Find out more about the Wessex Cancer Trust by visiting their Website.

Image: © Karl Love