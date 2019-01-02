Charity swim highlights importance of Cross Solent Travel Scheme says cllr

Whilst swimmers took part in the annual New Year’s Day dip, Cllr Love expressed his concerns over plans for the Isle of Wight council to scrap the Cross Solent Travel Scheme.

wessex cancer trust NY swim

Brave swimmers took part in the now-annual New Year’s Day Swim in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust in Shanklin.

The second event took place outside on Shanklin’s Small Hope Beach with the aim of raising much-needed money for the charity’s Building for the Future appeal.

Earlier this year, the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust launched a £100,000 appeal to create a new cancer centre for the Island and the fundraising total currently stands at around £80,000

Support for travel
The Wessex Cancer Trust also run the Portsmouth Daisy Bus which provides free travel for those receiving cancer treatment in Portsmouth.

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, said,

“Is it right that our Island has to rely on charity to support people traveling for treatment?

“It’s shameful that our council would even contemplate removing life saving Cross Solent Travel Scheme when so many rely on it.

“It’s deeply concerning that some would condemn themselves to certain death by not traveling for life saving treatment because they fear the cost.”

Love: “Inspirational in supporting people”
He went on to say,

“We need to inspire people to travel and fight for life. It’s truly worth fighting for and The Wessex Cancer Trust is inspirational in supporting people.”

Find out more about the Wessex Cancer Trust by visiting their Website.

Image: © Karl Love

Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019 9:06am

By

2 Comments on "Charity swim highlights importance of Cross Solent Travel Scheme says cllr"

realitycheck

No different than having to travel on the mainland to treatment…?

Not sure why this is an issue – many places on the mainland do not have every medical discipline on the doorstep so people have to travel there and get no subsidy and in some cases further than from the Island to Southampton or Portsmouth…

2, January 2019 9:44 am
Phil Jordan
You cannot make such simple comparison and retain any rational and merited evaluation. As an example, let’s take, say, Ventnor to Southampton Hospital and comparing it with a trip from Basingstoke to Southampton (or vice versa). Roughly 30 miles geographically for each trip. By car (because public transport becomes extraordinarily difficult and compounded for people with, say, reduced mobility) the mainland trip would cost around £13.50 (using… Read more »
2, January 2019 11:50 am
