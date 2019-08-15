Check gardens and bins for discarded golf club used in serious assault

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news. Ed

Police are asking Cowes residents to check their gardens and bins for a discarded golf club we believe was used in a serious assault on Tuesday 6 August.

Police were called shortly after 9pm with reports of a public order incident involving a group of people in the street on Arctic Road.

Serious injuries

During the incident, two 15-year-old boys from Newport were assaulted. One of the boys sustained minor injuries, and the other sustained serious injuries which required treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

Can you help find golf club?

Detective Sergeant Katy Lee said:

“We have carried out a number of enquiries following the incident on Arctic Road, and believe the people involved are known to each other. “Officers have made some arrests, and are now asking the public for assistance in locating a golf club we believe was used in the assault. “We would also continue to ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, that has not yet spoken to police to get in touch with us.”

Four arrests have been made as part of this investigation. They are:

15-year-old boy from East Cowes

15-year-old boy from Northwood

15-year-old boy from Newport

36-year-old woman from Cowes

All have been bailed until 27 August.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport CID on 101, quoting 44190277953.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers Website.

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0