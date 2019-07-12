Check out the feast of Isle of Wight artistic talent at Open Studios 2019

Today (Friday 12th July) marks the start of Isle of Wight Open Studios 2019.

For ten days there’s an opportunity to see inside the studios and workshops and meet artists and makers across the Island.

Over 140 artists will be welcoming visitors to view and buy their work. Below are just a handful of highlights.

Helen Goodman

Helen Goodman’s fascination for texture and a love of colour is what keeps her heading back to her studio to create beautiful pieces of art.

Pop along to the Quarr Abbey Meeting Room, where you’ll find Helen in her temporary studio working on the latest mosaic projects. Demonstrations of the skills required to make a professional mosaic can be seen on 12th-15th and 19th-22nd July at 11am and 2pm each day.

Lisa Traxler

Award-winning artist, Lisa Traxler, opens her unique studio housed in a WW2 Nissen hut in St Lawrence on the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

View new works and meet the artist to discover how she researches historic architecture and translates it into enamel and paper sculptures and relief collage paintings.

Head to The Bunker Studio, Old Park Road, St Lawrence nr. Ventnor, PO38 1XR. Lisa’s studio will be open from 10am until 5pm on Friday 12th July and Saturday 13th July only.

Letterpress Design

Lisa Paice and Ross Jones are Letterpress Design, a fully functioning Letterpress Studio which moved to the Isle of Wight in 2017.

During two weekends of the Open Studios, the doors of the Letterpress Design Press Room will be open so that they can show the different presses that they use to produce both their own printmaking and commercial letterpress work.



The studio will be open 10am-4pm on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July, as well as Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

Jools’ Jewels

Jools’ Jewels – aka Julia Bery – will be inviting visitors to her silver workshop as part of Open Studios.

She’ll be showcasing her handmade, elegant and timeless, sterling silver jewellery at The Hayloft, a beautiful thatched venue in the grounds of Gillmans House in Brighstone.

Head to The Hayloft in the grounds of Gillmans, Upper Lane, Brighstone, PO30 4BA from 10am to 5pm each day from Friday 12th to Thursday 18th July.

Green Street Studio

From Monday 15th to Friday 19th there’s the rare chance to see inside the workshop and creative space of highly regarded Isle of Wight potter, Sue Paraskeva.

© Maria Bell

Tucked away off Green Street in Ryde, Sue will be showing her hand thrown porcelain with new wood-fired stand-alone pieces, alongside contemporary textiles and homeware by Abi Wheeler.

© Maria Bell

Pop to Green Street Studio, 22a Green Street, Ryde PO33 2QT – open 10am-5pm daily between Monday 15th to Friday 19th July 2019.

Full details of all Open Studios can be found on the Isle of Wight Arts Website.



