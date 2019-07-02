Lisa Traxler invites you to her unique studio at The Bunker for Open Studios 2019

Award-winning artist, Lisa Traxler, opens her unique studio housed in a WW2 Nissen hut in St Lawrence on the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

A professional artist working in collage painting and sculpture, Lisa is a member of the RWS (Royal Watercolour Society) and MRSS (Royal Society of Sculptors).

Fascinating process

View new works and meet the artist to discover how she researches historic architecture and translates it into enamel and paper sculptures and relief collage paintings.

Lisa will also have on show the maquette models in her studio and the large scale sculptures in the grounds using a paper composite material never before used for sculpture.

Limited edition prints available of ‘Industry’ her dazzle print taken from the wall mural painted at Southampton City Art Gallery for the ‘Dazzle: Continuing the Art of Disruption’ exhibition, 2018/19.

Where and when

You can meet the artist and see her latest work during Isle of Wight Open Studios at The Bunker Studio, Old Park Road, St Lawrence nr. Ventnor, PO38 1XR.

Lisa’s studio will be open from 10am until 5pm on Friday 12th July and Saturday 13th July only.

Find out more about Lisa’s work by visiting her Website.

You can also follow her on Instagram.

Artists: If you have an Open Studios event that you would like to tell OnTheWight readers about, pop over to our quick and easy to use form to place your order.

