Isle of Wight mosaic artist Helen Goodman heads to Quarr for Open Studios

Helen Goodman’s fascination for texture and a love of colour is what keeps her heading back to her studio to create beautiful pieces of art.

She says that her art is so much more than a way to make a living.

Helen explains,

“Inspired by nature and my surroundings, I’m constantly setting myself goals to create the look I want; the challenge is finding that special piece of china to bring my work to life.”

Open Studios 2019

You can meet the artist and see her latest work during Isle of Wight Open Studios.

Pop along to the Quarr Abbey Meeting Room, where you’ll find Helen in her temporary studio working on the latest mosaic projects.

Where and when

Demonstrations of the skills required to make a professional mosaic can be seen on 12th-15th and 19th-22nd July at 11am and 2pm each day.

Quarr Abbey is about two miles west of Ryde on the main Ryde/Newport road between Binstead and Fishbourne. Parking, toilets & refreshments. Easy walk, good wheelchair access.

Find out more

You can find out more about Helen’s work by visiting her Website, where you’ll see information about her classes and shop.

She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.

