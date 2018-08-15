Childline supports Isle of Wight teenagers worried about exam results

Hayley shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. Ed

Childline is urging young people on the Isle of Wight who are worried about their GCSE and A-Level grades to get in touch and not suffer in silence.

In 2017/18, Childline delivered 1,298 counselling sessions to children and teenagers apprehensive about their exam results and what they do next – a rise of 15% over the last year.

Of the total figure 231 sessions were delivered by specially trained counsellors at the charity’s London base*.

Sessions peak in August

Concern peaked in August 2017, with just under a quarter of all counselling sessions being delivered during the month when GCSE and A-Level results are published.

Figures released today by the NSPCC-supported service also showed that girls are much more willing to reach out for help, receiving 74% of all counselling sessions delivered by Childline on this issue.

Someone other than parents to speak to

Young people told counsellors they were very worried about their results stopping them from going to university, with many expressing concerns about sharing them with their parents and teachers.

Others said they were struggling to cope and that the build-up of pressure as they waited for their grades was making them feel stressed and depressed.

Caller to Childline: “Really depressed and stressed”

One boy who contacted Childline said:

“I’m feeling really depressed and stressed out at the moment. I’m worried about getting my A-level results. I don’t think I will get the marks I need to get into my chosen university, and there’s loads of pressure on me from my teachers to do well. I don’t have anyone to talk to about it because I don’t want to let anyone down.”

CEO: “Important they share how they are feeling”

Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said:

“We know that lots of young people struggle with the pressure of exam results season. The desire to get good grades and secure university places can feel like a lot to bear. “We are also aware that once teenagers have got their results they can feel overwhelmed by what comes next, especially if they don’t get the grades they were hoping for. “It’s important they share how they are feeling and discuss their options with a friend, trusted adult or Childline.”

Childline Founder: “Exams only small part of what makes you who you are”

Dame Esther Rantzen, Founder and President of Childline said:

“From personal experience I remember how terrified I was while I was waiting for my exam results and then how heartbroken I felt when they were not as good as they should have been. At that moment, I felt that my hopes and dreams were shattered and that it was the end of the world. “As it turned out, I was wrong so I would like to remind young people that whatever happens with their exam results, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to go on and do very well in their lives. We all have different strengths and qualities and exams are only a small part of what makes you who you are. “During the exam result period it is important that young people feel very supported by their family, friends and school. They should always remember however, that Childline is there for them if they don’t know who else they can talk to. Don’t hesitate to contact us, if it matters to you then it matters to us.”

Get in touch

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or via the Website.

Image: sagisen under CC BY 2.0