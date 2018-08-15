Bev Webster from Angel Radio shares this very good news. Ed

Once again Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones has come to the rescue with a very generous donation to Angel Radio Isle of Wight to help keep us on air.

Assume he’s a listener

Chris Gutteridge, the station owner/Manager, said,

“We can only assume that he is a listener to our nostalgic music station. He is a very good friend of Angel Radio. How many radio stations can boast that they have been helped out by a Rolling Stone? “It makes us wonder who is out there listening to us!”

Continued help

This is the second time he has come to our aid and on behalf of all our listeners and presenters we would like to thank him for his kindness. Without the help of our generous listeners and benefactors like Keith we would not exist.

Programme controller, Bev Webster, said,

“If Mr Richards ever visits the Isle of Wight we would love to interview him and thank him face to face!”

What is Angel Radio?

Angel Radio Isle of Wight plays a wide range of nostalgic music from 1900 – 1969 which includes the Stones earlier recordings alongside records from Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald and also the Beatles, so the Rolling Stones are in fine company. Angel Radio is keeping legends alive.

Angel Radio broadcasts to the Isle of Wight on 91.50 FM and online.

Image: raph_ph under CC BY 2.0

