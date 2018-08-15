Rolling Stone makes generous donation to help keep Angel Radio on air (again!)

Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards, has once again made a very generous donation to help keep Angel Radio Isle of Wight on the air.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

keith richards

Bev Webster from Angel Radio shares this very good news. Ed

Once again Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones has come to the rescue with a very generous donation to Angel Radio Isle of Wight to help keep us on air.

Assume he’s a listener
Chris Gutteridge, the station owner/Manager, said,

“We can only assume that he is a listener to our nostalgic music station. He is a very good friend of Angel Radio. How many radio stations can boast that they have been helped out by a Rolling Stone?

“It makes us wonder who is out there listening to us!”

Continued help
This is the second time he has come to our aid and on behalf of all our listeners and presenters we would like to thank him for his kindness. Without the help of our generous listeners and benefactors like Keith we would not exist.

Programme controller, Bev Webster, said,

“If Mr Richards ever visits the Isle of Wight we would love to interview him and thank him face to face!”

What is Angel Radio?
Angel Radio Isle of Wight plays a wide range of nostalgic music from 1900 – 1969 which includes the Stones earlier recordings alongside records from Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald and also the Beatles, so the Rolling Stones are in fine company. Angel Radio is keeping legends alive.

Angel Radio broadcasts to the Isle of Wight on 91.50 FM and online.

Image: raph_ph under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 15th August, 2018 8:24am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lmG

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Online, Radio, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*