Christmas Toy Appeal returns for the tenth year and is even more important than ever this time

Since its inception, ten years ago, around 25,000 gifts have been donated to less-fortunate children, by kind-hearted Islanders.

This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, support for the Christmas Toy Appeal is starting earlier due to the increased demand for support. Donations are even more vital than ever before in these challenging times.

Isle of Wight Radio has been involved from the very start and has witnessed first hand the incredible difference it has made to thousands of young lives on the Island. Young carers, children in hospital, families challenged by poverty and youngsters in care are among those who have benefited from the appeal.

Topping: Would love to top last year’s record

Programme Director, Paul Topping, said,

“We know from our previous appeals what a huge difference an unexpected gift makes to the lives of less-fortunate children on the Isle of Wight and it means so much to have the amazing support of Islanders every time the Christmas Toy Appeal comes round. “We know it’s a difficult time for so many people due to coronavirus, but every donation really has an impact. “Last year was a record year for donations – and we’d love to top that, giving even more Isle of Wight children a reason to smile this Christmas.”

Here’s where you can help:

You can donate a new toy or gift suitable for a child aged 0-16 via an official drop-off point until December 12th (10am deadline).

We’re asking you to donate new toys unwrapped and to the value of £10.

We know that’s a big ask for some people, so we’re hoping you might sign up to do a fundraiser and raise some money instead, which will then help us buy toys to donate!

Perhaps you can fundraise?

Fundraising ideas could include:

A cake sale

Coffee morning

Sponsored silence

Raffle

Wear your Christmas Jumper to work day

Beard shave

Office collection/collection buckets

Every monetary donation counts and if it’s cash or an online donation, we use it to buy toys before they’re wrapped and handed out in time for Christmas.

Official Drop-Off Points

ISLE OF WIGHT RADIO, NEWPORT

MORRISONS, NEWPORT

ASDA, NEWPORT

TESCO, RYDE

All gifts will be wrapped by volunteers (you can even help us wrap) and delivered in time for Christmas!

It’s a local appeal, run by local people to benefit local children – and on behalf of all the local organisations you’ll be helping, thank you!

We believe every child deserves a Happy Christmas!

