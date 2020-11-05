Police Chief says they will Engage, Explain and Encourage the public during lockdown – then Enforce if necessary

Following the Government’s recent announcement on changes to restrictions in England and introduction of a second national lockdown from today (Thursday 5th November), Hampshire Constabulary remains confident that our communities will continue to follow the regulations as we move into this stage of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Limiting the spread of the virus is primarily the responsibility of public health, but we know that our role is an important one and that compliance with Government legislation will be an influencing factor in mitigating risks for the public and the NHS at this important time.

Blyth: Thanks to those who have complied

Assistant Chief Constable, Maggie Blyth, said:

“Whilst Engaging, Explaining and Encouraging people to comply will remain a focus as officers react to the circumstances they are presented with, enforcement for blatant breaches is necessary. “We know lots of people are weary of the changes to the rules, and recognise the impact of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods and the impact of these further measures. As part of our response we will work closely with partners and communities over the coming days and weeks. The support we continue to give to the public of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight remains vital. “To the vast majority who have complied with restrictions throughout this year. I’d like to, again, say thank you and urge you to please carry on doing so to ensure that we do not lose the momentum and shared purpose that we have had so far.”

Enforcement increased

She added,

“To the minority who feel that the restrictions do not apply to them, including those organising large gatherings and deliberately holding parties or events that put people at risk, please be aware that we are increasing our levels of enforcement in line with the threat that we are facing to people living in our communities, and to our NHS.”

People recklessly ignoring regulations should expect a fine

Assistant Chief Constable, Maggie Blyth, went on to say,

“We won’t waste time with endless encouragement for those who knowingly or deliberately break the rules. People recklessly ignoring the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice. It is only right that those who are putting others at risk should face consequences. “I would also urge people to please refrain from calling us to ask questions about the new legislation, we need to keep our lines open for emergency calls. “Thank you for your ongoing commitment. Hampshire Constabulary remains committed to playing its part keeping you and our communities safe in these unprecedented times”.

