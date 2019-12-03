Company B duet to perform vintage Christmas concert at Mountbatten

A Christmas concert with a nostalgic twist will be held at Mountbatten this week.

A duet from the Isle of Wight’s vintage-style group Company B UK will perform a Christmas set on Thursday, 5th December.

The concert in Mountbatten’s John Cheverton Centre will include wine and festive-themed canapes.

All welcome

Hospice chief executive, Nigel Hartley, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Company B to Mountbatten for what promises to be a really memorable concert.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and we really want to kick off the festive season in style.

“It will be Company B’s first appearance at Mountbatten and they are one of many new acts we are planning for our concerts over the coming months.

“What better way to sign off 2019 than a night of Christmas classics, please do come and join us.”