Confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to eight overnight: ‘Without doubt we will definitely see more cases in coming days, weeks and months’ says IW NHS CEO

Just because we are on an island does mean we are more protected than the mainland

Although the Government announced there were three currently confirmed cases Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) on the Isle of Wight, there has been a sharp increase overnight.

The number of confirmed cases has increased to eight Isle of Wight NHS Trust Chief Executive, Maggie Oldham, told Isle of Wight Radio this morning.

She said,

“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.

“People are saying to me that they think living on the Island means we are more protected than the mainland and I want to emphasise that we are expecting to see a lot more cases in the coming days.”

Government Covid-19 guidance
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:
– a high temperature
– a new continuous cough

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 9:39am

By

1 Comment on "Confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to eight overnight: ‘Without doubt we will definitely see more cases in coming days, weeks and months’ says IW NHS CEO"

wighton
Indeed. And there are already many more cases on the Isle of Wight (some people whom I know) who most likely have it but have not been tested and told to self isolate. The government should have been testing since the beginning for several reasons, but one of which is so people would realise earlier how far this has already spread, and to stop spreading it. Stay… Read more »
25, March 2020 9:56 am
