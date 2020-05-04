Coronavirus Contact Tracing App is ‘an amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight’, says council leader

As reported by OnTheWight over the weekend, this week sees the launch of the Government’s NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App on the Isle of Wight.

More details of how the App will work is being released at 5pm tonight (Monday), but in the meantime leader of the Isle of Wight council Dave Stewart confirmed the Island being among the first in the country to have access to the new contact tracing App, as part of the next phase of the Government’s plan to tackle the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Listen to our podcast with Dave Stewart last month when he first announced plans for the Island to become a pilot area for the App.

Stewart: An amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight

Cllr Dave Stewart said:

“I am very pleased we can be the first place to use this new digital technology in the country. “The App, which supports the wider programme of contact tracing by Public Health England, really does give us the opportunity to get ahead of the virus. “People who have been in contact with symptomatic individuals will be identified much earlier than is currently the case and they will be provided with advice so they can act appropriately to protect themselves and our community. “The opportunity to be part of this initial roll-out and lead the way for the rest of the nation is consistent with the council’s prime objective of securing the best possible protection for our whole community from Covid-19. “I really do think this is an amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight and one I know residents will join with me in embracing.”

Further details are due to be announced at 5pm today.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Robin Worrall under CC BY 2.0