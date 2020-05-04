Coronavirus Contact Tracing App is ‘an amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight’, says council leader

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, says he believes the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App piloting on the Island “is an amazing opportunity”, and one he knows residents “will join with me in embracing”

people using mobile phones

As reported by OnTheWight over the weekend, this week sees the launch of the Government’s NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App on the Isle of Wight.

More details of how the App will work is being released at 5pm tonight (Monday), but in the meantime leader of the Isle of Wight council Dave Stewart confirmed the Island being among the first in the country to have access to the new contact tracing App, as part of the next phase of the Government’s plan to tackle the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Listen to our podcast with Dave Stewart last month when he first announced plans for the Island to become a pilot area for the App.

Stewart: An amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight
Cllr Dave Stewart said:

“I am very pleased we can be the first place to use this new digital technology in the country.

“The App, which supports the wider programme of contact tracing by Public Health England, really does give us the opportunity to get ahead of the virus.

“People who have been in contact with symptomatic individuals will be identified much earlier than is currently the case and they will be provided with advice so they can act appropriately to protect themselves and our community.

“The opportunity to be part of this initial roll-out and lead the way for the rest of the nation is consistent with the council’s prime objective of securing the best possible protection for our whole community from Covid-19.

“I really do think this is an amazing opportunity for the Isle of Wight and one I know residents will join with me in embracing.”

Further details are due to be announced at 5pm today.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

kerry

Oh please!

4, May 2020 9:20 am
Colin
Here’s a little experiment. Many people have plenty to say about the app. But there has been no definitive yes or no to it from the Island. So all those who are in favour please give this post a thumbs up and all those against the app give a thumbs down. If you want to say why you voted a particular way, just add a comment. Thank… Read more »
4, May 2020 10:02 am
mikeg

Am I alone in thinking this is terrible news? The government wants to spy on us via our mobile phones. Add that to the CCTV images it collects and bingo there you are on a CCTV screen and your phone provides all your personal details at the same time. Looks like Mr. Orwell’s nightmare Big Brother is here with a vengeance, on a phone near you soon.

4, May 2020 9:25 am
Spartacus
Your are absolutely right mikeg the App is being used as an excuse to reopen the Island pure and simple. Stewart and Seely are driving this for profit above safety. This App is open to exploitation and abuse i.e.hacking, access to personal data and a breach of privacy. Under the Human Rights Act article 8 we have a right to privacy and family life including communication and… Read more »
4, May 2020 9:54 am
Spartacus

Stewart and Seely profiling themselves and playing a game of life and death with an App and residents lives, it’s not a game and it’s an experiment that will not work. Lockdown is the only thing that works not reopening the Island for business.

4, May 2020 10:04 am
truth
If you ran a bath, and left it running for 3 weeks, you’d expect a lot of water damage in your home. You’d be dealing with saturation, which would take a really long time to get rid of. By delaying lockdown, the gov. have ensured that the UK is dripping with the virus. And due to the demographic of Island residents, if a 2nd wave (not that… Read more »
4, May 2020 9:47 am
Spartacus

Dead right it’s all about the money as it always is.

4, May 2020 10:06 am
