Cowes Meteorologist for British Olympic Team joins new Harbour Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability

Cowes Harbour Commission is delighted to announce the appointment of Fiona Fitzherbert-Brockholes to the Board as the new Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability.

The appointment follows the Commission’s successful open recruitment campaign, which this year attracted several extremely high calibre applicants seeking to volunteer their time and skills for the benefit of Cowes Harbour.

Cowes Harbour Commission is committed to the sustainable management and conservation of the harbour and Medina Estuary and looks to protect the natural environment and its ecological health, whilst at the same time driving sustainable innovation.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability

As Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Fiona brings to the CHC Board extensive experience in sustainability consulting and climate change mitigation through her work with the Carbon Trust, OC Group (Ellen MacArthur), and Virgin Atlantic.

She is currently meteorologist to the British Olympic Team and Cowes Week Ltd, having also been meteorologist to various America’s Cup teams.

She is a keen sailor and has lived and worked in Cowes Harbour most of her adult life.

Riley: A wealth of knowledge and expertise to contribute

Chairman of Cowes Harbour Commission, David Riley said,

“Fiona has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to contribute, and we welcome her joining the CHC Board at a time when the Commission seeks to increase its focus on the environment, which underpins the purpose and success of the harbour and is an asset that requires our care and consideration in the management of every aspect of CHC’s business and activities.”

Fitzherbert-Brockholes: Wide-ranging and evolving challenges

Commenting on her appointment, Fiona Fitzherbert-Brockholes said,

“I have used Cowes Harbour extensively as a racing and cruising sailor, meteorologist, dinghy and rib owner, and through my passion for the environment, nature and sailing, I hope to help the harbour and its stakeholders navigate the wide-ranging and evolving challenges and opportunities that a sustainable way of working can present.”

Other changes

At the April 2021 Board meeting, Chairman David Riley thanked retiring Commissioners Jo Gillespie and Chris Preston for their service over the past six years and confirmed the second term appointment of James Evans as Commissioner for Governance and Regulatory.

Chairman David Riley also welcomed Jason Losty to his first term as Commissioner for Safety and Security following his previous 12-month co-option to the Board in 2020.

News shared by Louisa on behalf of Cowes Harbour Commission. Ed