Will it be ‘third time lucky’ with a Recipe for Murder?

It will surely be a case of ‘third time lucky’ for Trinity Theatre, Cowes, when it is finally able to welcome back audiences for live theatre next month.

Curtailed twice due to Covid-19 restrictions, the theatre will at last be able to stage Recipe for Murder – its first performance since lockdown began in March 2020.

Director and Trinity Theatre President Dinah Bowman said,

“At last! We are thrilled and full of renewed optimism at the return of live theatre. “Everyone is chomping at the bit to get onto the stage – in what could be the most rehearsed play ever on the Island!”

Just 50 tickets per show are now on sale for the Covid-19 secure performances of Recipe for Murder (7:30pm, 3, 4, 5 June 2021).

The story

The thriller by JD Robins, centres on David Lawson, a research scientist who is not a well man. His sister, Beatie, is worried about him and a visitor, Kit Kelly, who has moved into the neighbourhood is also worried about him. His wife Claire is worried about her husband too, but feels Beatie is taking things too far.

Who is right? Is he really unwell, or is there more than just tea in the cups? Suspicions deepen….

Local support

It is hoped the community will once again get behind and support their local theatre, which is home to Cowes Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Dinah said,

“We may have been mothballed for a time but we’re now without doubt springing back to life! Our theatre is a beautiful building which only survives thanks to the amazing commitment of our audiences. “It’s been a tough time for everyone, so come and enjoy some time together, getting back to the things we love so much.”

Every precaution is being taken to ensure the performance is COVID-19 secure, including limiting audience numbers, ensuring seating is sufficiently spaced, providing hand sanitiser and ensuring face coverings are worn throughout the performance.

Tickets cost £7 and are on sale now at www.caods.org.uk or call 01983 295229.

News shared by Emma on behalf of CAODS. Ed