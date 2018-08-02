Suzanne and Alan share details of these upcoming shoreside activities as part of Cowes Week. Ed

It will soon be time for Lendy Cowes Week and whilst the sailing competitors are enjoying their racing there are dozens of activities shoreside for everyone to join in and enjoy. Of course, after racing the sailors can sample the entertainment too.

Some entertainment and activities will take place throughout Lendy Cowes Week with the first planned openings on Friday 3rd August and will run through to Saturday 11th.

Four venues to choose from

There are four official venues for events; Cowes Parade; Northwood House; Shepards Marina and Cowes Yacht Haven, plus other events taking place around the town.

In Cowes High Street (11am-6pm), there will be music, entertainers, face-painting and glitter tattoos based at various locations and on most days.

At certain times of the day, the many yacht clubs around the town will host functions (members or invitation only).

Cowes Art Trail

New this year is the Cowes Art Trail. Linking three venues hosting art exhibitions the one- mile trail will take in the town centre, Parade and Northwood Park.

Venues will have art and gifts for sale and refreshments will be available (pick up the Cowes Art Trail leaflet).

Family Day

On Sunday 5th, there will be special entertainment for children all the way through Cowes and families get special discounts on the great spectator boat bookings.

Don’t miss Gemma Hunt from CBeebies’ Swashbuckle show.

Cowes Parade

From Friday 3rd August enjoy live music from the likes of Lucid and other acts on the Stage.

From Saturday 4th, then everyday 11am-4pm, 1851 Trust Workshops, Treasure Hunt, pop-up village and entertainment on the Stage.

Monday is Charity Day, Tuesday sees Ladies Day, Wednesday is Youth Day when the Lendy New Generation Music Stage will host some of the best bands from across the UK – all crowdfunded.

Red Arrows and Fireworks

On Friday 10th, parade activities all day then at 7.30pm the stunning Red Arrows team take to the air once again in a spectacular display of airmanship.

Listen in live as Red 10 talks the team through their manoeuvres and they jet pass overhead at over 400kph!

This is followed at 9.30pm by the Lendy Cowes Week Fireworks Display.

Parade activities continue on Saturday and there’ll be last minute bargains in the pop-up village.

Northwood House

As well as the Giant Observation Wheel (11am-10pm each day) there are a range of events taking place at Northwood House, including; Lawn Lounge & Gin Festival; Afternoon Teas on the Eastern Lawn (most days); Club nights; Fun Fair; Tree Climbing Adventures with Goodleaf; Caribbean Crew Party; Family Theatre “The Reluctant Dragon”; Classic Car Display; Northwood House Charitable Trust Ladies Lunch and Fireworks Lawn Party.

For full details of all events, including at Cowes Yacht Haven and Shepards Marina, head over to the Cowes Week event pages.

Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race

With the start of the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race which is organised by the RORC and starting off Cowes on Sunday 12th, a number of events will continue until then.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood