CQC want feedback from Isle of Wight children and young people with SEND: How to get involved

Next week the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will be visiting the Isle of Wight to inspect health, education and social care services and need feedback from users and carers of those services.

The inspection will take place from Monday 25th to Friday 29th November and children and young people (0-25) with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND), as well as parent carers, are being encouraged to share feedback with the CQC.

Share feedback in person

For those that can attend, children and young people are invited to head to the Isle of Wight College between 4-5pm on Tuesday 26th November.

On the same day parent carers are invited to attend between 11.45am and 1pm (on the ground floor of the pink building).

Online webinar

The inspection includes an online webinar, which parent carers can take part in between now and midnight on 26th November. To register head over to the Ofsted site.

If you can’t attend the meeting, you can email your feedback to Lasend.support@ofsted.gov.uk

For more information contact Parents Voice IW.

Image: floeschie under CC BY 2.0