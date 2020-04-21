Details of Coronavirus-testing for key workers on the Isle of Wight is imminent says council leader

When OnTheWight spoke earlier today with leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, about his plan for the Island to be used a pilot area for Coronavirus testing and tracing, he also spoke about Covid-19 testing plans for Isle of Wight key workers.

There has been a lot of concern over the last few days, after Island care homes received an email from the CQC stating that the nearest testing facility for staff would be Gatwick.

Testing for key workers

As OnTheWight reported over the weekend, a drive-through testing facility is expected to open in Portsmouth this week, but today Dave suggested that details about testing key workers on the Island was imminent.

He told OnTheWight,

“We’re pushing really hard and hoping we’ve got some success now for our key workers to be tested so we can keep our very fragile NHS and care workers up and running, because if they go down with the virus, or are not sure and stay home, that creates quite a big gap for us on the Island. “That’s looking very positive and hoping to confirm that this week

Stewart: Expect details to be available within the week

He later went on to release this official statement,

“We are working together with our key partners, the NHS and the Local Resilience Forum, to provide the opportunity to bring forward key worker testing facilities on the Isle of Wight so that there will not be a need to travel to the mainland to access testing. The final details of this are being worked on, but we expect these to be available within the week. “It is vital that our key workers are supported so that they can continue the truly remarkable work they’ve been undertaking over the past month. “I’m sure that this progress around testing facilities on the Island will bring a huge amount of reassurance to our residents and our entire key worker workforce across a vast array of settings, who are dedicated to caring for and supporting the most vulnerable members of our Island community.”

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0