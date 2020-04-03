Third patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus has died

A man in his 90s who tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) has passed away, Isle of Wight NHS trust say.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died. “The patient, who died earlier this week, was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The total number of Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have died having tested positive for COVID-19 is now three.

The total number of patients having tested positive for C19 is 17.

Last Saturday (28th March) the Trust announced the deaths of two patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Five recover

As of yesterday, Thursday 2nd April, five people treated at St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and been discharged.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the patient who has passed away.

Image: A Guy Taking Pictures under CC BY 2.0