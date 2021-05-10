Developer to come back with revised application

Housing developer, Vail Williams, have written to residents in East Cowes advising that they plan to submit a revised application for housing on a site off Millfield Avenue.
The previous application for 25 new dwellings was rejected by Isle of Wight Council planning officers in May 2020.
The developers say the revised application responds to comments raised by the planning officer and includes a new green space, as well as amending access to minimise views from the nearby listed Millfield House.
Your comments
The developer suggests to residents that if they wish to comment on the plans that they should email them directly.
It’s important to note that for residents’ comments on an application to be taken into consideration by the planning officer, they should be either submitted to the council’s Website or posted to the planning department once the consultation period opens.
Love: Will developer argue they’ve consulted?
Independent councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, who was re-elected last week with an increased majority, told News OnTheWight,
“Residents are being circulated a letter and rather non-descript picture of what is proposed.
“I guess by circulating this to local residents the developer will argue that they’ve consulted, where in fact the consultation contains nothing but a poor image of a proposal previously submitted, but with a slightly different configuration.”
By Sally Perry
