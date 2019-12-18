Do you know this man, accused of punching bus passenger in head multiple times?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted while on a bus travelling from Newport to Ryde.

The man was sat at the rear of the top deck on 7th October talking to another male and a woman between 6.10pm and 6.20pm – neither of whom he knows.

After around ten minutes, the unknown male punched the victim in the head multiple times, before alighting the bus with the woman.

Do you know this man?

Officers have made a number of enquiries since this time and we now have a CCTV image of the man we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

He is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old, slim build and with brown hair.

Seeking female witness

We are also keen to speak to the woman who was involved in the conversation.

She is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old, with blonde hair and a wearing a white top.

She was carrying a number of shopping bags, including a blue Next bag.

Get in touch

Do you recognise the man in the picture or the description of the woman?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190358973. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.