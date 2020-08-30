Don’t miss Binnel Studios and The Bunker Gallery 2020 Summer Exhibition: Unlocked

There are still two days to visit the Binnel + Bunker Summer Exhibition 2020, Unlocked. One event, two venues and nine artists.

Featuring work by Molly Attrill, Matthew Chambers, Jane Cox, David Firmstone, Sue Paraskeva, Amanda Wheeler and Celia Wilkinson at Binnel Studios, as well as Lisa Traxler and Lincoln Miles at The Bunker, Unlocked takes place between 11am – 4pm today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

See our main feature for more information about the artists taking part.

How to find it

If you are unfamiliar with St Lawrence, from Ventnor continue on the A3055 past Ventnor Botanic Garden until you reach Old Park Road (on your left) and then follow the signs for Binnel Studios, you will pass The Bunker but need to park in the Binnel car park and walk back.

Entry is free, but don’t forget to visit the cash-point first, because you might just fall in love with what you see.