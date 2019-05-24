Don’t miss RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre Open Day this Sunday

This Sunday (26th May) whilst you are in East Cowes for the Bicentennial celebrations for the birth of Queen Victoria, you can also head to the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre.

This free event is takes place between 10am- 4pm and will be opened by the Isle of Wight’s new Lord Lieutenant, Susie Sheldon.

What to expect during the day:

Witness the naming of a new D Class inshore lifeboat

Enjoy a guided tour of the workshops, seeing first-hand how the Lifeboats are manufactured and maintained at this unique facility using LEAN processes

Meet the staff, crews and volunteers

See the new Visitor and Heritage centre recently opened by HRH the Princess Royal

Man overboard recovery demonstrations in the Marina by our very own Cowes RNLI volunteer Crew

Get kitted up, in a race to get the crew gear on!

Refreshments- Tea, Coffee, Cakes and lots more

RNLI Gift shop

Live music, Male voice choir, Brass Band, The RNLI’s own Ukulele Band and staff musicians

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.

You’ll find our Inshore Lifeboat Centre at Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight PO32 6HB.

Image: © RNLI/Nathan Williams