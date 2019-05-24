Don’t miss RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre Open Day this Sunday

There’ll be lots to see and do this Sunday at the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre Open Day.

The RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Centre (ILC) in Cowes.

This Sunday (26th May) whilst you are in East Cowes for the Bicentennial celebrations for the birth of Queen Victoria, you can also head to the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre.

This free event is takes place between 10am- 4pm and will be opened by the Isle of Wight’s new Lord Lieutenant, Susie Sheldon.

What to expect during the day:

  • Witness the naming of a new D Class inshore lifeboat
  • Enjoy a guided tour of the workshops, seeing first-hand how the Lifeboats are manufactured and maintained at this unique facility using LEAN processes
  • Meet the staff, crews and volunteers
  • See the new Visitor and Heritage centre recently opened by HRH the Princess Royal
  • Man overboard recovery demonstrations in the Marina by our very own Cowes RNLI volunteer Crew
  • Get kitted up, in a race to get the crew gear on!
  • Refreshments- Tea, Coffee, Cakes and lots more
  • RNLI Gift shop
  • Live music, Male voice choir, Brass Band, The RNLI’s own Ukulele Band and staff musicians

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.

You’ll find our Inshore Lifeboat Centre at Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight PO32 6HB.

Image: © RNLI/Nathan Williams

Friday, 24th May, 2019 4:17pm

By

