See the school ‘in action’ during Ryde School Open Morning

If you’re considering education options for your child or children, you’ll be very welcome at the Ryde School Open Morning on Friday 7th June 10am to 12 noon.

This Open Morning will be a chance to see the whole school ‘in action’ during a normal school day.

Island school with a global outlook

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

High achievers

The Open Morning provides a great opportunity to meet teachers, tour the school and hear about their excellent GCSE (over a quarter of all GCSEs at A*, including 17 at top grade 9), A level and IB results (over half students achieved at least one A grade and a third at least two).

Diverse community of pupils

The school welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – from West Wight to Ventnor – but also many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

A vibrant and supportive community

Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents, pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

The school offers full, flexi and weekly boarding options and there is an exciting extra-curricular programme, including competitive sailing.

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Booking essential

The Ryde School Open Morning takes place on Friday 7th June from 10am to 12 noon.

This Open Morning is a chance to see the school ‘in action’ during a normal school day and therefore booking is essential.

Contact Becky Craik at admissions@rydeschool.net to secure your place on the Open Morning.

Find out more about Ryde School by visiting their Website.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.