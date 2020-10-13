Double appearance for Isle of Wight in Shortlist for 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording

Twenty-two individuals and groups have been shortlisted as finalists for the five different categories of the 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording, including two from the Isle of Wight.

These national Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions adults and young people are making to wildlife recording and data sharing, which is helping to improve our understanding of the UK’s biodiversity.

NBN Young Person’s Award (open to individuals aged 11-20)

James Evans (age 18) – from Thame, Oxfordshire

Xander Johnston (age 14) – from Aviemore, Highland

Reuben Nebbett-Blades (age 17) – from Garboldisham, Norfolk

Neeve O’Flynn-Mundin (age 19) – from the Isle of Wight

NBN Newcomer Award (open to individuals 21 years +)

Steven Allain – from Canterbury, Kent

Douglas Boyes – from Middletown, Powys

Frazer Coomber – from Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex

Sam Millar – from Belfast, County Antrim

Sophie Webster – from Hartburn, Northumberland

NBN Award for Wildlife Recording – Marine (open to individuals 21 years +)

Kevin McIlwee – from Jersey, Channel Islands

Jack Wootton – from Edinburgh

NBN Award for Wildlife Recording – Terrestrial (open to individuals 21 years +)

Katty Baird – from North Berwick, East Lothian

Derek Crawley – from Ellerton, Shropshire

Lorna Griffiths – from Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Yvonne Leonard – from Mildenhall, Suffolk

Andy Musgrove – from Shotesham, Norfolk

Helen Rowe – from Aberdeen

NBN Group Awards (no age restrictions)

Cumbria Lichen & Bryophyte Group – covering the whole of the county of Cumbria

Isle of Wight Natural History & Archaeological Society – covering the whole Island

The Mammal Society – UK-wide

Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) – from the Manhood Peninsula, West Sussex

Rochdale Field Naturalists’ Society – covering Rochdale and the Greater Manchester area.

The winners of the 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording will be announced at a special online Awards ceremony on Wednesday 18 November at 4pm, following the close of the National Biodiversity Network’s annual conference – this year to be held online.





