Double appearance for Isle of Wight in Shortlist for 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording

Twenty-two individuals and groups have been shortlisted as finalists for the five different categories of the 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording, including two from the Isle of Wight.
These national Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions adults and young people are making to wildlife recording and data sharing, which is helping to improve our understanding of the UK’s biodiversity.
NBN Young Person’s Award (open to individuals aged 11-20)
- James Evans (age 18) – from Thame, Oxfordshire
- Xander Johnston (age 14) – from Aviemore, Highland
- Reuben Nebbett-Blades (age 17) – from Garboldisham, Norfolk
- Neeve O’Flynn-Mundin (age 19) – from the Isle of Wight
NBN Newcomer Award (open to individuals 21 years +)
- Steven Allain – from Canterbury, Kent
- Douglas Boyes – from Middletown, Powys
- Frazer Coomber – from Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex
- Sam Millar – from Belfast, County Antrim
- Sophie Webster – from Hartburn, Northumberland
NBN Award for Wildlife Recording – Marine (open to individuals 21 years +)
- Kevin McIlwee – from Jersey, Channel Islands
- Jack Wootton – from Edinburgh
NBN Award for Wildlife Recording – Terrestrial (open to individuals 21 years +)
- Katty Baird – from North Berwick, East Lothian
- Derek Crawley – from Ellerton, Shropshire
- Lorna Griffiths – from Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Yvonne Leonard – from Mildenhall, Suffolk
- Andy Musgrove – from Shotesham, Norfolk
- Helen Rowe – from Aberdeen
NBN Group Awards (no age restrictions)
- Cumbria Lichen & Bryophyte Group – covering the whole of the county of Cumbria
- Isle of Wight Natural History & Archaeological Society – covering the whole Island
- The Mammal Society – UK-wide
- Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) – from the Manhood Peninsula, West Sussex
- Rochdale Field Naturalists’ Society – covering Rochdale and the Greater Manchester area.
The winners of the 2020 NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording will be announced at a special online Awards ceremony on Wednesday 18 November at 4pm, following the close of the National Biodiversity Network’s annual conference – this year to be held online.
Sponsors for the awards
This year we are indebted to seven organisations for their support in sponsoring the NBN Award prizes:
- Opticron
- Habitat Aid
- Field Studies Council (FSC)
- Nature Photographers Ltd
- William Collins
- British Wildlife
- NHBS
