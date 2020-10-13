Robert Thompson’s new venture – UBChef – boasts a Royal visit

UBChef, a new venture by Isle of Wight award-winning chef, Robert Thompson, was recently treated to a visit by His Royal Highness, The Earl of Wessex.

HRH was keen to see how Thompson’s restaurant in Newport had diversified since the onset of Covid-19 and how UBChef – a home delivery service – has been developed.

Robert shared the news on Instagram – saying:

“Delighted to welcome HRH The Earl of Wessex recently and show him how I’ve diversified my business and how it’s now evolved into @UBChef “He went away with a UBChef box complete with lots of local treats and hearing back from Bagshot Park that it was well received and would put their culinary skills to the test.”

Thompson: A real honour

Chef Patron Robert Thompson had the honour of cooking a lunch for HRH, who was accompanied by Lord Lieutenant Susie Sheldon.

Robert said,

“It was a real honour to show the Earl of Wessex around my new venture and we’re grateful that he took the time out to visit the Island and to pay us a visit.”

Praise from HRH

In a letter received from Bagshot Park, The Earl’s home, he was said to be “particularly delighted with the superb fayre” and thanked Robert for his “incredible generosity” adding that they were very grateful for the delivery box which would put their culinary skills to the test.

You can find out more about UBChef by visiting the Website.