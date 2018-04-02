Dragon Egg hunt update for Easter Monday

If you were planning to taker part in the geocache Dragon Edd Hunt today, Gift to Nature have an update. Ed

Some of you would have noticed that the weather today (Monday) may not be ideal for treasure hunting in the outdoors.

With this in mind we would like to offer an alternative date for you to enjoy. We will now also be offering a guided geocache hunt on Sunday 15th April (from midday).

You are still welcome to attend the event today, but if for any reason you prefer to wait until the 15th, when the weather may be kinder, you will automatically be transferred to that event.

In summary

The event on Monday is still going ahead. There is now an extra alternative date of Sunday 15th April.

If we do not see you at the event on 2nd April you will be automatically transferred to the new event list – no need to re book.

If you no longer can attend either event please let us know so we can gauge numbers.

“No such thing as bad weather”

If you are joining us today please make sure you wear footwear appropriate for wet weather conditions and a waterproof jacket and don’t forget a fully-charged phone and change for any donation you might like to make to the charity.

Register for the Geocache App here.

Image: sprogz under CC BY 2.0