Flood and weather warnings for the Isle of Wight

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Eastern Yar. It’s joined by a Yellow weather alert for rain – which runs until 4pm today (Monday)
The Environment Agency say that flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.
They say,
March has been much wetter than average and more than half a month’s rain has fallen in the last four days (40mm recorded at Knighton). Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and continue to rise.
Rain will continue to affect the river until 10:00 this morning.
At Alverstone, water levels will increase until at least 13:00 today. At Sandown, the river won’t peak until much later on tonight. Levels will be a little higher than experienced on Saturday.
They go on to add,
Out of bank flooding affecting roads, access, cycle tracks and footpaths including Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road, Sandown is expected. Drainage ditches around Fort Holiday Park may also be impacted.
Please ensure flood protection and pumps are installed and operating.
We have checked Bembridge sluice is operating normally. We are monitoring levels and will update this Flood Alert by 20:00 on 02/04/2018
Monday, 2nd April, 2018 10:25am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g9e
Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Rain
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓