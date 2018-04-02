Flood and weather warnings for the Isle of Wight

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Eastern Yar. It’s joined by a Yellow weather alert for rain – which runs until 4pm today (Monday)

The Environment Agency say that flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

They say,

March has been much wetter than average and more than half a month’s rain has fallen in the last four days (40mm recorded at Knighton). Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and continue to rise. Rain will continue to affect the river until 10:00 this morning. At Alverstone, water levels will increase until at least 13:00 today. At Sandown, the river won’t peak until much later on tonight. Levels will be a little higher than experienced on Saturday.

They go on to add,