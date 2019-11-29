Drilling for Isle of Wight oil a step closer, as UKOG prepare planning application

Plans to drill for fossil fuels on the Isle of Wight have moved a step closer — after UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) said it intended to submit applications for sites in Arreton and Godshill.

UKOG, which holds a petroleum exploration development licence, has carried out tests at the sites — one west of Arreton and the other south west of Godshill.

Previously drilled in the 1970s

The Arreton site was previously drilled in the 1970s by British Gas, but it was not deemed economically viable to develop the site as oil did not flow to the surface.

If planning permission is granted, it said an oil and gas well would be built at both sites.

UKOG: We are not fracking

A UKOG spokesperson said there would be no fracking and no pollution of the surrounding area. He also said the drilling would not cause earthquakes, after tremors were reported at another drilling site.

The spokesperson said:

“We are not fracking. Our well will involve drilling a small 6ins diameter hole, the size of a small domestic drainpipe, which will be lined with steel and impermeable concrete some three-quarters of a mile or more below the surface.”

Profit share with community

The company, which has previously clashed with Frack Free Isle of Wight over plans to drill on the Island, said it would share profits with the community if the projects were successful.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said there was no blanket ban on drilling for fossil fuels and any planning application would be determined on its merits.

The spokesperson said:

“National planning policy supports a range of energy sources and, therefore, any scheme must be determined on its merits. “The Isle of Wight does not have any policy guidance for oil extraction and, therefore, any decision will be based on national policy guidance contained within the National Planning Policy Framework.”

