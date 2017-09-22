The new season of events from Cafe Scientifique starts next Monday (25th September).

The first talk of the season comes from Professor Neville Stanton, Department of Engineering and the Environment, Southampton University.

Professor Stanton will be speaking about Highly Automative Vehicles (Driverless Cars). He conducts research into the effects of automation on human tasks which has mainly focused on the development of vehicle automation in road transport.

Much of the initial research has been conducted in a driving simulator, which has subsequently led to test track and on-road trials.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 25th September at 7pm.

The Regency Suite is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses, i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: romanboed under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.