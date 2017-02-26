Early morning launch for Cowes Lifeboat to person in the water

Nick shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Cowes lifeboat was launched at 01:42 this morning, Sunday 26th February, to assist a man in the water, further along Cowes Parade from the Lifeboat Station, inshore from Trinity Landing.

The lifeboat took a very short time to arrive at the scene, where it was apparent that Police and Coastguard mobile teams were already talking to the man, who was afloat, clinging to the side of The Parade sea wall.

With sufficient tidal height, Cowes lifeboat could manoeuvre close in, whereupon Mark Harker, the lifeboat helm, jumped into the sea to assist.

It still took some time in the water to assess the man’s condition and the best course of action. After which he was recovered to Cowes lifeboat and swiftly brought ashore at the nearby station, and transferred to a waiting ambulance for any necessary treatment.

The lifeboat was then washed down and again ready for service by 02:40.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards