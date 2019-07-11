East Cowes’ Queensgate Foundation Primary School celebrates Ofsted rating

“Remarkable improvements” in reading and writing; an increased pace of school development; a talented school team; some exciting learning.

These were all findings by Ofsted, when its inspector visited Queensgate Foundation Primary School, on Beatrice Avenue in East Cowes, on 25th June.

The school retains its “good” rating, for the third time in a row. The report is due to be published shortly on Ofsted’s Website.

Ofsted told Queensgate Foundation Primary leaders that:

“Caring relationships with the adults in the school support pupils throughout the day. Pupils [say] their teachers expect them to work hard. Their workbooks show that they are currently striving to achieve high standards. “You have made effective changes in the school’s provision for writing, by ensuring that pupils learn to edit their work by correcting grammar and spelling, vocabulary and content. This approach has made a significant difference to raising the standard of pupils’ writing. “The overwhelming majority of parents and carers are confident that their children are safe. They say that it is easy to talk to staff about any concerns. “[Pupils] were interested in the subject content, listened carefully to the teaching input and concentrated on their learning activities…We observed Year 6 pupils carrying out some impressive multi-step problem-solving in mathematics, linking it to a real-life situation.”

New strategies had delivered some “remarkable improvements”

The school was praised for taking effective steps to improve writing and Ofsted said enthusiastically-delivered new reading and writing teaching strategies had delivered some “remarkable improvements”.

Queensgate Foundation Primary gives pupils the chance to get “out and about”, with a wide range of trips and activities. It also offers forest school activities, in a woodland area on its school field known as The Patch. Ofsted called that inspiring.

Delighted, but not complacent

School leaders are delighted, but stress they are not complacent.

They are looking forward to creating challenging activities for pupils and improving results across the school when the new academic year starts in September.

Sillito: We can’t wait for the new term!

Queensgate Foundation Primary Headteacher, Sam Sillito, said,

“I’m delighted that Ofsted has found us to be a ‘good’ school for a third inspection in a row. “As a school, we have plenty to celebrate! We have a robust team, driven to inspire and support Queensgate Foundation Primary pupils to achieve their best. We are already working on Ofsted’s “next steps”. And we are really looking forward to moving into our brand new building early in 2020. “A huge thank you to all our parents, carers, pupils and teaching staff for your support. We can’t wait for the new term!”

Image: leejordan under CC BY 2.0