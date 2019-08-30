East Cowes sailor wins Slingsby Ladies Day Best Helm trophy

The outstanding performance of Isle of Wight sailor, Dawn Bee, on the Mustang 30 Haggis 2 at this year’s Cowes Week, earned her the Slingsby Ladies Day Best Helm trophy.

As Rupert Holmes reported earlier this month,

“The Slingsby Ladies Day was a celebration of the many successes of women in sailing. More than 30 per cent of competitors are women and around 100 women helms were racing. “Class winners among them include Tilly Harrison, overall winner of the J/70 Grand Slam, Natalie Jobling in the double-handed class, Gayle Palmer’s Sunbeam, Hannah Stodel on Cobra in IRC Class 2 and Dawn Bee on Haggis 2 in Cruiser Division C.”

© East Cowes Sailing Club

The new Slingsby Best Female Helm Trophy was presented to Dawn Bee (from East Cowes Sailing Club) as the female helm racing with the best overall result.

Well done Dawn!

Image: © Paul Wyeth