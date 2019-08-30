Generous £55k grant from Biffa to ‘Wrap up the skateboarding barn’

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) of St Mark’s Church, Wootton Bridge, has secured a grant of £54,797.77 from Biffa Award, a multi-million pound fund that helps to build communities and transform lives through awarding grants to community and environmental projects across the UK, as part of the Landfill Communities Fund.

The project, entitled “Wrap up The Barn”, was awarded funding under Biffa Award’s Community Buildings theme. Work will commence in September 2019 to renovate The Barn, which houses the popular John Cattle’s Skate Club, as well as to refurbish a small hall for community and church use.

Hard to heat in winter

The Barn had to have its insulation removed a number of years ago for safety reasons, and since then it has been very hard to heat, meaning that its use during the winter months has been restricted.

New external insulation and cladding will be fitted to the Barn, along with new double-glazed windows and an upgraded electrical supply, thanks to the funding from Biffa Award and to the invaluable third party contributions from WightAid plus two private donors.

Capps: Will hugely improve our community building

Ann Capps, member of St. Mark’s PCC and project leader said:

“This generous grant will enable us to hugely improve our community building, enabling the Skate Club and other users including birthday parties, Morris Dancers and groups for children and the elderly to meet in a warm, comfortable environment to enjoy activities, conversation and fellowship.”

Rev Brown: Thrilled to offer improved facility

Reverand Veronica Brown said:

“For many years, St Mark’s has welcomed the Skate Club to our church buildings as part of our community outreach and we are thrilled that we will now be able to offer them an improved facility in which to enjoy their sport.”

Cattle: More sessions

John Cattle, leader of the popular Skate Club said:

“In winter it can get very chilly in The Barn, meaning parents and children at the club can be discouraged from coming along. With the new improvements we will be able to run more sessions for our growing skate club.”

French: We continue to invest in community buildings

Gillian French, Biffa Award Head of Grants, said: